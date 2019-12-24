|
John Graham Gaffney
September 05, 1936 - December 19, 2019
Raleigh
Mr. John Graham Gaffney died peacefully surrounded by family on December 19, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Denyse; children Marie Gaffney Cooper (Kyle) of Alpharetta, Georgia and John Thomas Gaffney (Susie) of Cumming, Georgia; siblings Thomas Bernard Gaffney of Vancouver, Washington; Mary Ellen Martin of Rockland County, New York and Ann Regina Rouchaud of White Plains, New York; grandchildren John David and Elizabeth Gaffney and John Wilson "Jack" and Carolyn Cooper; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Aloysius and Janet Graham Gaffney, his sister Jane Gaffney Weil and his brother James Francis Gaffney.
John was born on September 5, 1936 in Islip, New York. He graduated from Saint Bonaventure University in 1958 with a degree in biology. He married Denyse Morasse, the love of his life in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. Shortly after his discharge from the Army, he began his illustrious career in pharmaceuticals with Burroughs Wellcome which continued until his retirement in 1995. In 1995, he formed Bischoff & Gaffney, a consulting firm, which continued until 2015.
John enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, golf, tennis, volunteering in the community, and being with friends. He was a friend to many and a stranger to none. He will truly be missed by many friends and family members.
A funeral is scheduled for December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the chapel at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 11421 Leesville Road in Raleigh, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Transitions Hospice, Raleigh, NC (transitionslifecare.org); Shepherd's Table Soup Kitchen, Raleigh, NC (shepherds-table.org); or a in John's name.
