John Gill



July 10, 1933 - May 14, 2019



Chapel Hill



John "Jack" Gill, Ph.D., passed away on May 14, 2019 at his home in Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill. The cause of death was complications from multiple myeloma. Dr. Gill was born in Kingston, New York in 1933 and was the son of Anthony and Agnes Schultz Gill. He received his higher education at St. Joseph's Seminary and College, Iona College, and St. John's University, where he earned a Ph.D. in Psychology. He was State Licensed in psychology in New York State and in North Carolina.



Dr. Gill served the Archdiocese of New York as clergyman in various parishes including the Church designated to serve the United Nations Community. In 1971 he married Dr. Mavis Kennelly who has been his devoted wife for 47 years. He was a psychologist for Roslyn Public Schools on Long Island for 24 years, served as adjunct professor at Long Island University, Field Site Supervisor in psychology for Hofstra University and had a private practice in Douglaston and Bayside in Queens, New York.



In 1995, he and his wife left the New York area and retired to Fearrington Village in North Carolina, where they resided for thirteen years. In 2008, they moved to Carolina Meadows. He is survived by his dear wife Mavis and countless friends.



A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held at the Newman Center in Chapel Hill where he worshipped and was active in fund raising and served on the Finance Council. The Mass is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 8th. Published in The News & Observer on May 16, 2019