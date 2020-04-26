|
John "Jack" Howard Gittings
Raleigh
Aged 85 years, John passed away on April 4th, 2020. The son of William Paul Gittings and Florence Amelia Gittings (Foust). John is survived by his wife of 64 years Twila J. Gittings, sons Gregory Gittings, Gary Gittings and wife Margi, daughter Sherri Gittings-Gurkin, and husband Justin Gurkin; Two grandchildren Ryan Gittings and Matthew Gittings; two great- grandchildren Twyla Gittings and John Howard Gittings.
Jack was born in Johnstown Pa., and had a love for technology that lead him to the electronics career field, that began with building radios before the age of 10. After graduating high school he joined the United States Air Force. Jack was a member of the 306th Bombardment Wing (SAC) that figured prominently in the filming of the 1955 Paramount Pictures movie, Strategic Air Command, starring Jimmy Stewart and June Allyson. Jack served as a radio/radar/electronic navigation technician as part of the 306th Armaments and Electronics Maintenance Squadron, MacDill AFB, Fl. Jack was awarded the SAC Educational Achievement Award due to the coursework he immersed himself in, leading to multiple qualifications regarding Air Force specialties.
Jack had a 36 year career with IBM after military service, where he worked on the first national air defense system of the United States, known as the SAGE (Semi-Automatic Ground Environment) system. SAGE was the largest computer project in the world during the 1950's, and remained in service until 1984, when it was replaced with the next generation air defense network. Components and elements of the SAGE system were widely used in many movies and television shows as examples of leading edge technology. While with IBM, Jack cross trained from hardware to software, and gained a reputation as a programmer who could free up memory space by deleting the superfluous code, in favor of more valuable functions, when memory space was a prime concern. Jack also earned an IBM Computer Science degree during his time with IBM.
Jack then engaged in a 24 year career with the State of North Carolina, as an electronics technician within the Air Quality Electronics and Calibration Unit. He availed himself of multiple course offerings related to ambient air monitoring, as this unit provides instrumentation that monitors and collects data regarding multiple air pollutants.
Jack was deeply devoted to his wife Twila. They shared many happy years together going to the movies, and raising their family. One of Jack's greatest pleasures was interacting with his great grandchildren.
Jack once admitted to thinking he created the attributes of stoicism, until he found out otherwise. He subscribed to this stoicism for the majority of his life. Jack will be missed by all who knew him for the kind, loving person he was.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020