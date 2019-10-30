|
|
John Benjamin Murphy Goetz, Jr.
October 1,1942 - October 24, 2019
Wendell
John Benjamin Murphy Goetz, Jr., 77, passed away October 24, 2019, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Fayetteville, NC after a long illness.
John was born in St. Augustine, Florida, on October 1, 1942. Being in a military family, John lived in numerous locations around the world while growing up. He graduated from the Paris American High School in Paris, France, where he enjoyed playing football. After returning to the States, John attended Arizona State University in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Methodist College in Fayetteville, NC. Following college, he spent two years in the military serving his country. John was employed by First Citizens Bank and attended their finance and banking school at UNC. He began his banking career in Jacksonville, NC where he served as Vice President of the bank at Camp Lejeune and then as City Executive at Cherry Point. John understood the various aspects of military life and enjoyed helping his customers. He then moved to Wendell and continued his banking career in the downtown Raleigh First Citizens Bank where he worked until his retirement.
John is survived by his wife of fifty years, Sandra Blaylock Goetz and his daughter Melissa Goetz Bridgers. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Moran Goetz and wife Martha Wooten Goetz, sister-in-law Corrinne Blaylock Barwick and her husband Allen Barwick, several beloved nieces and nephews and special bonus family members, Beth and Kate Leach. He was preceded by his parents, Col. and Mrs. John B.M. Goetz, Sr.
Visitors will be received at the home. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, at 11:00 AM at the Wendell United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wendell United Methodist Church or to the Wake County SPCA in John's name.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019