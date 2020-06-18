John H. Matthews
1933 - 2020
John Howard Matthews

Cary

John Howard Matthews, 87, of Cary, passed away peacefully at UNC Rex Hospital on June 16, 2020. He was born February 6, 1933 in Cary to the late Lloyd and Lovie Matthews. Howard was a Navy veteran and retired from Southern Bell with 30 years of service. He was a member of Greenwood Forest Baptist Church. Howard was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors, and reading Westerns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eleanor Jacobs, James Matthews and Helen Cope.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Dot) Matthews; daughter, Sandy Matthews or Ayden, NC; sister-in-law, Peggy Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary from 1-2pm Saturday, June 20th. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Cary.

Condolences may be sent at:

www.brownwynnecary.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
JUN
20
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
