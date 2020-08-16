John W. Haithcock
September 24, 1936 - August 11, 2020
Raleigh
John W. Haithcock passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 11, 2020. John was born in Raleigh in the New Hope Community and resided in the same area his entire life.
John was an avid sportsman. You could always find him in the woods hunting, on the water fishing, on a golf course or in his garden. He was a custom home builder, a master with wood and could build anything imaginable. He could also install an impressive staircase. He was known for his giving nature, sharing anything from his homegrown vegetables to golf balls he found on the course. He loved making tomato juice and wine and sharing more than he kept.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Annette Ratcliffe Haithcock, and brother, George Wright Haithcock. John left behind two loving daughters, Lynn Beverly (Scott) and Marilee Starr (Joe); 3 grandkids, Brooke and Blake Beverly and Maya Starr; a host of nieces and nephews; brother, William Howard Haithcock, Jr. (Kathleen Turner Haithcock); sister Theda Woodlief, who helped take care of him til the end; his niece, Kim Freeman, who resided in the home and loved him deeply; and his amazing aide, Catherine, who helped care for him for almost 4 years. John's constant companion in the last couple of years was Chance, his 4-legged favorite dog.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Transition Life Care of Wake County, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh 27607 or NC Wildlife Resources www.ncwildlife.org/donate
.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on E. Millbrook Road. A drive thru visitation is planned for August 13, 2020 at the family home from 5:30 to 7:30. A private family graveside service will take place August 14, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Park.
