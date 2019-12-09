Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Horne Memorial UMC
John I. Barnes III


1944 - 2019
John I. Barnes III Obituary
John Irvin Barnes, III

February 11, 1944 - December 7, 2019

Clayton

John Irvin Barnes, III, 75, son of the late John I. Jr. and Elizabeth Scher Barnes passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00pm at Horne Memorial UMC with the family receiving friends immediately following the service.

Surviving are his wife, Jane D. Barnes; son, Jonathan W. Barnes and his wife Paula; grandchildren, Jackson, Collin, Ryan and Owen Fitzhugh; brother, Billy Barnes and a sister, Susan Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Horne Memorial UMC Building Fund 121 E 2nd St, Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made to the Barnes family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 9, 2019
