|
|
John Ivey Bradley, Jr.
Tarboro
John Ivey Bradley, Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born in Tarboro, NC, on April 26, 1930, he was the son of the late John Ivey Bradley, Sr. and Vallie Inscoe Bradley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Bradley.
John served in the United States Army in the 39th Infantry Regiment, Tank Company, from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Germany. During his service, he made many life-long friends with whom he remained in close contact. Upon his discharge, John returned home to what he loved—the family farm. He was a hard-working, successful farmer until he retired in 1996.
He was active in his community as a member of the West Edgecombe Ruritan Club. He also served on boards for many local organizations including Raynor's Tobacco Warehouse, Edgecombe Peanut Cooperative, Lewis Community Volunteer Fire Department, and Tarboro Edgecombe Academy.
A man of tremendous work ethic and resolve, John was admired by many even as his health declined in recent years. Friends and neighbors depended on him for advice on how to "fix" something and, more often, just stopped by for a visit or to hear a story. John was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Anne Moore Bradley; sons Bennett Bradley and wife, Denise, of Winston-Salem, Mark Bradley and wife, Beth, of Raleigh; daughters Nancy Bradley Thompson and husband, Gregg, of Raleigh, Becky Bradley Elliott and husband, Andy, of Elizabeth City; grandchildren Cameron Henley and wife, Emlyn, of Raleigh, Ben and David Bradley of Tarboro, Grey, Reid, and Molly Thompson of Raleigh, Worth, Logan, and Anne Bennett Elliott of Elizabeth City, and great-grandson, Webb Henley, of Raleigh; sister Millie Killebrew of Tarboro; sisters-in-law Janet Bradley of Tarboro, Faye Collins of Reisterstown, MD, Marie Moore of Warrenton, VA, Sandy Moore of Rocky Mount, and Gwen Moore of Tarboro. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the team of caregivers who provided compassionate care in John's recent years: Larry Hines, Rebecca Applewhite, Debbie Lassiter, and Nancy Kelly.
John will be laid to rest at a private, graveside service on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, John's life will be celebrated at a public memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's memory to McKendree United Methodist Church, attention: Lesa Walton, 4122 Nobles Mill Pond Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801, or a .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be directed to www.carlislefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 23, 2020