John Richard Iwaniszek



1 January 1922 - 25 May 2020



Hendersonville, North Carolina



John Richard Iwaniszek died on 25 May 2020 at age 98. He was living in Hendersonville, North Carolina, in a senior care facility located there. He died after contracting Covid 19 and passed peacefully under the care of the staff of The Laurels of Hendersonville, NC.



John was born on 1 January 1922, the eighth of nine children, in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, to parents Stefan and Victoria, both of whom were immigrants from the Carpathian region of eastern Europe. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings Sophia, Mary, Catherine, Adam, Ruth, Anne, Agnes, and Elizabeth, his son Samuel, and step daughter Beverly Beard.



He spent his early years working on his father's farm, running with friends and rivals, and growing up in a Pennsylvania coal town. Besides working on the farm, John learned to ski by strapping barrel staves to his feet and sliding down the great cinder piles from the coke furnaces in his home town.



John's family relocated to the Detroit area where John began his trade of manufacturing machine tools for the large industries in the region.



During the war years, he was drafted and went into the 10th Mountain Infantry. The next year and a half would become a defining experience for John. He saw combat in northern Italy with the 87th regiment of the 10. He received a Purple Heart for injuries in March, recovered, and in April continued with his outfit until the end of the war in Europe.



After the war, John returned to his family and job. He continued manufacturing machine tools and farming. John was very athletic and loved to ski, hike, play softball, bowl, and hunt. He loved nature and would always find a nest of turkey eggs, a snake, or a fawn to show to the kids. He bequeathed his interest in the natural world to his children as well.



John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lucille Grubbs Iwaniszek, and her children Marvin Haynes (Sharon), Deborah Boyd (Bruce), Sherry Westmoreland (Johnny) and many grandchildren including great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. His granddaughter, Angela Beard, was very special to him in his final years and provided loving attention to him while he lived away from home. John is preceded in death by his son, Samuel (Geraldine Steele). He is survived by his children John, Matthew (Opal Belamy), Elizabeth Wells (David) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren (Geraldine Steele). He is survived by his twin daughters Beverly Mahoney and Barbara Espey (Lillian Iwaniszek).



