John Bolebruch



Raleigh, NC



Long time Raleigh resident, John Bolebruch, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on June 18, 1931 to John and Gisela Bolebruch as the oldest of three siblings, Michael (predeceased) and Theresa Harding (Wayne), of Binghamton, NY. His beloved wife, Elisabeth, predeceased him, a victim of cancer, in 2004.



John is also survived by four children: son, John of New York, NY, daughter, Mary Palmeri (Phil), son, Mark and daughter, Susan Hart, all of Raleigh, NC; six grandsons and two great-granddaughters; and by other family and friends, including his neighbors.



John was a 1951 graduate of Johnson City, NY High School, joining the US Army soon thereafter and was deployed to Germany where he met his wife. Coming home in 1954, he joined IBM Endicott as a technical artist and retired from IBM Raleigh in 1994 with 40 years of service.



John was a loving and generous family man, dedicated to his wife and children. Quite proud of his country and military service, John was member of the US Army Reserves and then the NC National Guard as a Sargent First Class until his retirement. He had a love of cars and was an active member of the Carolina Chapter of the Buick Club of America.



Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 - 8 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh NC. A service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, May 16th, in the funeral home chapel, with Full Military Honors to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum. A reception will be held at the family home afterwards.



In lieu of flowers, it would be John's wish that donations be made to the VA Hospice Fund, Durham VA Health System, 508 Fulton St., Durham, NC 27705 or on-line at www.Durham.VA.gov.



A full tribute and guestbook at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on May 14, 2019