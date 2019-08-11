Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
John "Jack" R. Becker


1932 - 2019
John "Jack" R. Becker Obituary
John R. "Jack"

Becker

Cary

John R. Becker "Jack", 86, of Cary, passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019.

Jack was born December 9, 1932 in the Bronx, New York to the late Lt. Colonel West Becker and Kathlyn Harris Becker. He was a Corporal in the US Marine Corps, serving his country in active combat in Korea. He was a proud veteran and was a lifetime member of the VFW. An avid sportsman, Jack played football, basketball, baseball and golf. After the Marines, Jack had a successful career at IBM, starting in the mail room and rising through the ranks before retiring after 35 years. Over the years, he helped many people, both personally and professionally but preferred to remain behind the scenes in his efforts. He loved a good joke, spending time with his family, a nice cigar and a cocktail.

He was proceeded in death by his sisters Barbara Kennedy and Joan Gerhardt, and his grandson Austen Becker.

He is survived by his sister Constance Jennings of Southampton PA; children Steven J. Becker of Ellicott City, MD, Kristin J. Becker of Cary, NC, and Alison J. Becker of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren Joshua Becker, Patrick Becker, and Cole Boster; great-grandson Jaxon Becker.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary.

Memorial gifts in his honor may be made to the Cary VFW in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019
