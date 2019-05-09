Home

John Paul Jones

August 11, 1951 - May 5, 2019

Holly Springs

John Paul Jones, 67, died on May 5, 2019. He was a native of Tryon, NC.

John spent most of his career as a Registered Nurse at Central Prison.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Jackie Sanchez (Mark), three grandchildren, brother Bill, sister Donna Barba (Larry), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.snowleopardconservancy.org or Transitions Hospice Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on May 9, 2019
