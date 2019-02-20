John Kenneth Horne, Jr.



June 8, 1946 - February 16, 2019



Chapel Hill



Chapel Hill – Mr. John Kenneth Horne, Jr., 72, died Saturday February 16, 2019 at UNC Hospitals.



Mr. Horne was born and raised in Wayne County, NC, the son of the late Margaret Howell and John Kenneth Horne, Sr. He was educated at Atlantic Christian College, Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University, NC State University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. J. K. was a Methodist minister before joining the NC Division of Mental Health, serving as Regional Director for the Council of Developmental Disabilities for 3 years and then the South Central Region Director for 14 years. He was the President of Alpha Omega Health, Inc., from 1989 until his retirement in 2010.



Mr. Horne is survived by his fiancée, Rebecca Mann of Chapel Hill; daughter, Rebecca Leigh Horne Wiseman, and her husband, Mitch, of Clayton, NC; son, John Kenneth Horne, III, and his fiancée, Alana Rivero, of Raleigh, NC; step-daughter, Devona Cartier Boroff, and her husband, Joshua, of Boston, MA; grandchildren, Nolan and Fiona; sister, Edie Horne Poole, and her husband, Gary, of Chapel Hill, NC; brother, James D. Horne; nieces, Emma, Annie, Maggie, Missy, Catherine; and nephew, Jason.



In addition to his parents, J. K. was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Walton, brother-in-law, Vaughn Walton, and his niece, Jenny Walton.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 7:00pm in the Chapel of Walker's Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors prior to the service, beginning at 6:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Autism Society of North Carolina, 5121 Kingdom Way, Raleigh, NC 27607.www.autismsociety-nc.org.



Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019