John Kotzan

John Kotzan Obituary
John Michael Kotzan

November 27, 1936 - October 19, 2019

Raleigh

John Michael Kotzan of N. Braddock, PA was born on November 27, 1936 and passed away in Raleigh, NC on October 19, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy and with that experience he later became an engineer for ITT and Alcatel.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice Kotzan; son, Dr. Jeffrey Kotzan and wife Juliana; daughter Susan Barnes and husband Mark; daughter, Sarah Kotzan and John Curry; grandchildren, Harrison, Jacob, Nathan, John, Madeline, and Jeffrey; and sister, Catherine Schlosser, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, John Raymond Kotzan.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the (https://www.alz.org/nc/donate) or Transitions LifeCare (https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/)

Condolences may be made through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019
