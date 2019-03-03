Resources More Obituaries for John McKenzie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John L. McKenzie IV

John Lawrence McKenzie IV of Garner, NC died unexpectedly at his home on February 26. Born February 12, 1970 in Winston-Salem to John L and Becky McKenzie, John will be sorely missed by his family and his many friends.



John adored his two beautiful children, Nate and Ciara McKenzie. He was very proud of them, and lit up whenever he was with them or talked about them. He leaves no greater legacy than these two smart, sweet and caring people. John was attentive and helpful to his mother Becky, was a good friend and partner to Nate and Ciara's mother and his former wife Jackie. John loved spending time with his brothers, Preston and Parish, and always made the time to travel and be with them and their families. No one was a bigger presence for John than his late father, John Lawrence McKenzie III of Winston-Salem. The two were more than just father and son, they were best friends who shared similar values, a common outlook on life, an offbeat sense of humor and the same strong love of family and the outdoors. Like his father, John would travel far and wide to be with family. Trips to Savannah, Georgia with his cousins Caleb, Jamie and her family, Thanksgiving in Nashville, reunions in Chicago, and adventures in Minnesota, Canada and California – if family was there, John was going. He was especially loved by his four nieces; Taylor, Bailey, Abigail and Isla, and his sisters-in-law Jennifer and Tricia for his ability to make the little things fun, and to express love and joy in the smallest of moments.



John was an excellent outdoorsman who loved the natural world, and was at his best when he was outside. In the summer and fall of 1995 he hiked the Appalachian Trail in a single trek. He walked for over six months from Georgia to Maine. He worked three jobs to save money for the trip, built a meticulous plan and completed the journey. A favorite picture is a smiling John standing atop the trail's northern terminus of Mount Katahdin, Maine. In the picture, John is bearded, skinny, covered in ice and as happy as a person can be. Fishing trips up north, hikes in the North Carolina Mountains with his good friends like John Chase or Branton Coffey, canoe trips in eastern North Carolina, a trip through Alaska with his children, or just a walk through the local woods were all happy occasions for John, and something that he made a priority in his life. John was connected to the natural world, cared deeply for the environment and was inspired by the beauty and power of the outdoors.



John earned a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science from UNC-Asheville. He spent a career working in the environmental science field as a water quality expert and equipment and project representative. For the past two years John worked for Keika Ventures in Raleigh, a smart and ambitious small company with a team of people that he liked and respected and in a role that pushed him, but that John enjoyed.



The family would like to thank the many friends and relatives who have reached out as a result of the loss of John. We are very glad to have you. For those who would like to, donations may be made in memory of John L. McKenzie IV to the or to the Sierra Club. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 3, 2019