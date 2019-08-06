|
John Carson Langston
January 24, 1938 - August 4, 2019
Clayton
John Carson Langston, age 81, joyfully met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born on January 24, 1938, John was one of 12 children born to Romey Elmon Langston and Martha Jane Johnson Langston on a rural farm in Johnston County, North Carolina. A true 'son of the South,' he grew up barning tobacco, milking cows, and eating his favorite country ham and grits.
Following his high school graduation, John enlisted in the United States Navy - "One of the best decisions I've ever made," he would often say. He was stationed in San Diego, California aboard the USS Calvert and was thrilled for the opportunity to see the world. He and his company traveled extensively throughout the Orient, spending time in Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and many other exotic locations. He was awarded a position in the Naval Leadership School, where he worked in personnel maintaining records for approximately 2,000 Philippine U.S. Navy contract employees.
Following his honorable Naval discharge in 1960, John returned home to Smithfield, NC, where he met the love of his life, Donette Byrd. They married on a hot summer Sunday in August 1962 and built a home and a life with their two daughters. John's career revolved around the steel industry as a stellar salesman and entrepreneur, where honesty and integrity were his trademarks for success. He retired after working with the IBM Corporation for four years.
John's retirement was filled with the things he loved most: spending time with his family, spending time at Lowe's in the tool section and in his woodworking workshop, doing home improvement projects, and making a daily trek to Bojangles for breakfast with Donette. He loved spending time at Topsail Beach, and he was grateful to worship with the community of believers at Shiloh Baptist Church.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years Donette Byrd Langston, his daughters Kiecha Langston Berzins (Greg) and Kendra Langston Byrd (John), as well as six grandchildren: Lilly Carson, Sophia Gray, Sydney Jane, John Oliver, Ruby Sullivan, and Janie Rose.
Please join us in celebrating John's life and his heavenly homecoming on Wednesday, August 7 at Shiloh Baptist Church. A family visitation will be held at 11 am in the church's Heritage Center, followed by the funeral service at 12 noon and subsequent burial.
Parrish Funeral Home in Selma, NC is caring for the Langston Family during their bereavement.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 6, 2019