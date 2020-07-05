1/1
John Littlejohn
1971 - 2020
John Patrick Littlejohn

November 25,1971 - June 29, 2020

Cary, NC

JACKSONVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of John Patrick Littlejohn of Cary, NC announce his passing on Monday, June 29, 2020. John will be remembered for many things, especially the unending kindness he offered to all and his impossibly photogenic smile. John served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1990-'96 and went on to receive a B.S. in computer science from NC State University, becoming a talented software developer. John's life was cut much too short, but the impact he had in his years will be felt by many indefinitely.

John is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Joan Littlejohn and brother Don Littlejohn. John is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Michelle Littlejohn, Robert Estes, Brian (Lauren) Richards and Jeff Richards, step-mother Aida Littlejohn and sister-in-law Deborah Moore Littlejohn. John will also be remembered by his great aunt and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.

A viewing for John will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at Jones Funeral home in Jacksonville, NC, 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville, NC from 6-8pm. Please bring a mask for the viewing. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
