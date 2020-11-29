1/1
John Ludwig Schmidt
1932 - 2020
John Ludwig Schmidt
August 12, 1932 - November 24, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - John Ludwig Schmidt, 88, passed away on November 24, 2020 in Raleigh, NC after a brief illness. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 12, 1932, the only child of German immigrant parents John and Elsie Kilgus Schmidt. John was proceeded by his wife Lore in 2007 after 52 years of marriage. John is survived by his son Gregory and wife Ricarda with children Max and Caroline of Frankfurt, Germany; and son Eric and wife Dianne with children Danielle of Raleigh and Justin of Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a favorite charity could be made. View the full obituary at www.MitchellatRMP.com


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
