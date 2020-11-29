John Ludwig Schmidt
August 12, 1932 - November 24, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - John Ludwig Schmidt, 88, passed away on November 24, 2020 in Raleigh, NC after a brief illness. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 12, 1932, the only child of German immigrant parents John and Elsie Kilgus Schmidt. John was proceeded by his wife Lore in 2007 after 52 years of marriage. John is survived by his son Gregory and wife Ricarda with children Max and Caroline of Frankfurt, Germany; and son Eric and wife Dianne with children Danielle of Raleigh and Justin of Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a favorite charity
could be made.