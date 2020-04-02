|
John "Jack" Maroney
February 11, 1935 - March 27, 2020
Cary
Jack Maroney, an enthusiastic friend of animals everywhere, died Friday morning, March 27, of glioblastoma at his home in Cary, NC. He was in hospice with Transitions Life Care.
He worked as a Quality Assurance Specialist on government contracts for various corporations in the space industry. At one time in his career, he was transferred to Cape Canaveral to work on the Titan II space satellite.
Maroney served in the 5th Air Force, where he was a cartographer on duty and a skiing champ who won the meet for Yokota Air Force Base off-duty.
Jack's passions in his retirement were reading about history and nature, skiing and playing golf, growing olives, lemons, and more, and always speaking warmly with every cat or dog he encountered.
In fact, "he had enough Irish in him that he could talk to anyone anytime," says his wife, Phyllis.
Jack was an industrious furniture craftsman in California, and self-taught kinetic sculpture artist in both California and then in Florida, where he transformed ubiquitous fallen palm debris into art, including key deer, and coconut choirs.
Jack Maroney was born in Rutland, VT February 11, 1935, studied at the University of Vermont, and then joined the Air Force, after which he settled in San Jose, CA. Although his work had him flying all around the country for many years, he still had time to complete a degree in Electronic Technology at San Jose City College.
Years after being widowed, Jack reunited with his college sweetheart, also widowed, from the University of Vermont, and started a bi-coastal romance filled with books, growing things, enjoying animals, golf, skiing, many laughs, and Sudoku.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Repa Donohue of Cary, NC, and his step-children, Kevin Donohue, Megan Waldron, and Deirdre Donohue. A nephew, Thomas Maroney III, and sister in law, Lois Maroney of Richmond, VA also survive him.
A family celebration of his life will be held later this year. Any memorials may be sent to the Nature Conservancy in his name.
Arrangements are by City of Oaks Cremation.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 2, 2020