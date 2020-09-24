1/1
John (Jd) McDonald
1926 - 2020
John Dee McDonald (JD)

Cary

John Dee McDonald (JD), 94, a faithful follower of his Lord Jesus Christ passed away September 21, 2020. He was welcomed home by his savior and is now reunited with his wife, Virginia Ruth Brannon.

John was born July 17, 1926 in Murphy, NC to Noah and Dovie Fricks McDonald. He was the youngest of nine children. He grew up living off the land on the family farm. Though his parents did not make their children go to school, he was always eager to go. He would work on a neighboring farm to earn the money to buy his books. He graduated high school in 1943. He made a lifelong mission every year to help kids get their school supplies in the fall.

At age nineteen in 1944, he was drafted into the US Army. Getting on the bus to leave was the first time he had ever left home. He was stationed in Fort Croft, SC and then in Little Rock, Arkansas. He served for two years where is primary responsibility was to train dogs. In December 1946, he went back to Murphy to work. There, he met his wife, Virginia. They married in 1952 and the first of their five daughters, Renea, was born. In 1955 he moved to Tennessee for a job with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). While in Tennessee, his next two daughters were born; Denise and Denette. In 1959 he got a job as a Photogrammetric Engineer with the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT). He moved the family to the sleepy little town of Cary, NC with a population of less than 3,000. The next two of his daughters, Tina and Kelly were born there. In 1972, his wife went on to be with the Lord. He then selflessly, faithfully, and lovingly took care of his family, oftentimes working multiple jobs to provide for them.

He worked for the NCDOT for 30 years. He attended Ephesus Baptist Church where he actively served in many ways including the nursing home ministry and the hospitality committee. He was also active with the American Legion.

He loved GOD obediently, he loved his family deeply and he loved his country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings and his wife, Virginia.

He is survived by his five daughters Renea Nelson (Gary), Denise McDonald, Denette McBride, Tina Cullen (Bobby) and Kelly Hollyfield, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4pm to 6:30pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Ephesus Baptist Church, 6767 Hillsborough Road, Raleigh, NC 27606. Burial to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612. Masks will be required and we ask that you not attend if you are experiencing any symptoms.

He gave sacrificially and generously to many charities and people in need. If you would like to honor his memory, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital or Raleigh Rescue Mission, two of his favorites.

Condolences may be sent at:

www.brownwynnecary.com

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ephesus Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
