John McIntosh



June 13, 1935 - May 12, 2019



St. Louis



John Wallace McIntosh, 83, of Kirkwood, MO left our earthly plane peacefully on May 12, 2019. He was born to John and Evelyn (Miller) McIntosh in Gainesville, TX in 1935. He shared a lifelong love of learning, teaching, and the outdoors with his wife of 51 years, Dr. Helen (Horton) McIntosh, whom he married in 1965 in Ponca City, OK.



John taught algebra and calculus in the St. Louis Community College system, and challenged his students to do their best. He loved athletics and played softball into his 70's. He was most at peace in the woods and meadows of farmland and natural areas.



John is survived by his children, Michele McIntosh of Raleigh, NC, Kathy (Jason Davis) McIntosh of Webster Groves, MO, and Doug McIntosh of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren; brother Jim (Wanda) McIntosh of Forney, TX; sister in law Emily (David) Stratton of Norman, OK, and extended family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Joseph McIntosh, and his wife Helen.



A Memorial Service is planned for Fall of 2019, and will be announced through Kriegshauser Brothers (www.k-brothers.com) Published in The News & Observer on May 25, 2019