|
|
John Robert Mitchell
June 12, 1968 - October 29, 2019
Durham
The family of John Robert Mitchell is mourning his loss due to injuries sustained in a tragic car accident on October 29, 2019, in Durham, NC.
John was born on June 12, 1968, in Windsor, NC to Thomas Ray Mitchell and Alice Jennings "Jenny" Hyman Mitchell.
He loved sports, especially UNC and the Dallas Cowboys.
John is survived by the following immediate family members: Thomas Ray Mitchell and Nancy Wilkins Mitchell, John Robert "Bobby" Mitchell, II, Cierra Lauren Mitchell, and Alice Jennings "Jenny" Hyman and William Merle White.
The Mitchells will have a visitation on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Hall-Wynne from 5 to 7 PM. Graveside services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Hoggard Memorial Cemetery in Lewiston-Woodville, NC.
Remembrances may be made to a or to , Donor Services PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
The family is being assisted by: Hall-Wynne Funeral Service 1113 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 3, 2019