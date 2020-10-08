John Nicholas Landi



1932 - 2020



Burlington



John Nicholas Landi passed away peacefully in his home on October 5th, 2020, after a rich and well-lived life. Born September 24th, 1932, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Nicholas and Helen Capozzoli Landi, John was a much-loved only child.



John attended LaSalle Academy and Rhode Island College, which lead to a stint playing in the professional baseball league for the Boston Organization. John then attended and graduated from Boston University with a BS degree in Human Resources/Political Science where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Fraternity. Following graduation, he moved to New York City to begin his business career. On a chance blind-date he met his wife Mittie Crumpler Landi, the one and only love of his life.



In 1960, they settled in Mebane, N.C., where they raised a family of four children and where he established and grew Mebane Lumber Company, Inc. While in Mebane, John served in varied capacities as a community leader. These include his membership on the Library Board of Mebane, the Library Board of Burlington, The Wachovia Bank of NC, the Alamance Airport Authority, and his 20 years on the National Board of Lumber Mutual Insurance Company, as well as serving in various roles on the Southeast Lumber Manufacturing Association Board. In addition, John served several times on the Vestry at his parish of more than 60 years, the Holy Comforter Church in Burlington, N.C.



John loved his friends and family in North Carolina. He served on the Board of Alamance Country Club, where many family weddings and celebrations took place. This was a favorite place of his to enjoy friendships he carried throughout his life, including his membership in the men's lunch group, ROMEOS. John was a founding member of Old Chatham Golf Club where he made close friends and spent many happy days.



John was consistently interested and involved in the lives of his children, both as a mentor and leader. He was always willing to support and volunteer in associations connected to his children's interests, such as serving as a Board Member of Saint Mary's College. With each commitment he gathered more friends and was an unforgettable source of energy and life. As a father and husband, he encompassed all a person could strive for. He was loving, generous, and brave.



John became intimately acquainted with his doctors and caretakers at Duke University Medical Center as he bravely refused to let his battle with heart disease slow him down. In addition, his association with Duke led to his earning a Master of Liberal Studies later in life. His passion for life was reflected in his love of learning and travel. His numerous adventures with Mittie often included their children, children's spouses, and grandchildren. John and Mittie hosted many vacations at their home in Debordieu Colony in S.C., that will go down forever in the memories of his children and grandchildren, all of whom will miss his amazing spirit and enthusiasm.



John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Mittie Crumpler Landi, his four children, Denise Landi and her husband, Mike Cowhig, Helen E. Landi, John N. Landi, Jr. and his wife Tracy, and Tony Landi and his wife Katie. With the blessing of his impact on their lives, he leaves behind eight grandchildren, John N. Landi, III and his wife Jaime, Mittie A. Dodge, Katherine E. Landi, Paul H. Dodge III and his wife Kristen, Edward A. Landi, Jr., Josephine A. Myers, Hannah F. Landi, and Fin J. Landi.



John will forever be remembered for his approach to and zest for life, his intense loyalty to family and friends, and the support and strength he provided to the people and institutions he loved.



Due to the Covid restrictions, the family will hold a private service on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Holy Comforter Church. Masks will be required.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Holy Comforter Church, Burlington, NC, or an organization of your choice.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



