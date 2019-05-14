John Robert Noles



July 1, 1937 - May 11, 2019



Cary



On May 11, 2019, John Robert Noles passed away surrounded by his loving family. John Robert Noles, devoted husband, father and grandfather was born on July 1, 1937 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Adele Bridges Noles and Herman Walker Noles of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Elizabeth "Lib" Allen Noles, to whom he was married for sixty years, daughters, Jill Noles Whitfield (John) and Jennifer Noles Ishee (Trey), his grandchildren, Emily Whitfield (fiancé Jonathan), Elizabeth Whitfield Kassnel (Cody) and Coble Ishee. His sisters, Martha Euhus, Doris Redd and brother Herman "Red" Noles preceded him in death. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Lib Austin and Joyce Middleton.



John graduated from Central High School in Charlotte, North Carolina and Appalachian State University (formerly Appalachian State Teacher's College). He was a history teacher and basketball coach before becoming a stock broker and dedicating his professional career to 40 years in financial services, retiring as the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President of First Citizens Bank.



John, or "Johnny" as many know him, was a gentleman and a gentle man with impeccable ethics. John was a constant supporter of advocates for equality and the environment. John was a hugger, story-teller, basketball player, runner, college tennis player, ping pong player, drummer and Charlotte Boys Choir member (in his early years.) A committed and successful banker, he was humble and always found time to have fun with his family and friends.



Services will be held in both Cary and Charlotte. In Cary on Friday May 17th at 3pm, First United Methodist Church of Cary, 117 S Academy St.; and the following day in Charlotte on Saturday, May 18th at 2pm Myers Park Methodist Chapel of St. Francis, 1501 Queens Rd. Receptions following services.



We deeply appreciate the care he received from the Duke Hospital doctors, nurses and staff. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the ( ) or Anatomical Gifts Program, Duke University School of Medicine, Box 3952, Durham, NC 27710. Published in The News & Observer from May 14 to May 15, 2019