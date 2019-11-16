|
John Patrick "Doc" Heagarty, Jr.
Raleigh
John Patrick "Doc" Heagarty, Jr. passed away peacefully on the morning of October 29, 2019, after a slow steady decline resulting from mental deterioration and acute renal failure.
Known as Johnny, Doc, and Dad by those that loved him, John was born in 1940 in Savannah, Georgia to Dr. John Patrick Heagarty, Sr. and Margaret Caroline Walsh, and was the youngest of their three children behind sisters Margaret Caroline and Mary Alice. He grew up in the coal mining communities of West Virginia and was a three-sport athlete (football, track, and basketball) and Class of 1960 graduate of what was then Woodrow Wilson High School, in the town of Beckley. He attended class reunions for as long as he was able to and sincerely treasured the life-long friendships with his classmates. He attended Marshall University with his childhood friend, and later head football coach, Bob Pruett, for whom he always held great pride and respect.
John married Darleen Teano of Oak Hill, West Virginia, in 1966 and the two moved to Parkersburg, West Virginia, where they began to raise a family with their son John Christopher Heagarty and daughter Andrea Nicole Heagarty, before moving to Collinsville, Virginia and then to Raleigh, North Carolina where he resided until his death.
John spent many years traveling North Carolina, and other states, as a salesman, trainer, and then executive for Combined Insurance Company (later Aon Corp.) where he made many good friends, especially Rick Izzi, and the two shared many great stories from the road.
He loved sports, especially college football and basketball, beach music, and his family dogs. Upon retirement, he liked to visit the neighborhood restaurant, holding court at the bar swapping stories with friends for hours.
John survived a bout with cancer but suffered complications with post-surgical procedures. He also began to exhibit symptoms of mental deterioration associated with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. This slow steady decline robbed him of his freedom to drive and travel, and first took his short term, and then longer-term, memories away from him. His wife Darleen provided extensive personal care for him for in his final years, trying to maintain a routine for him that still allowed him to socialize and tell his stories, but ultimately the toll was too much. His final days were spent at Elmcroft of Northridge before admission to Rex Hospital and ultimately Transitions LifeCare. The family would like to extend their appreciation to all those who assisted with John's care and comfort in his final days.
John is survived by his wife Darleen, of Raleigh; his son Chris Heagarty and wife Tivey Clark of Raleigh, and daughter Nicole Heagarty of Nashville; and his four grand-children; Chris' son Stephen and daughter Sidney, and Nicole's daughter Kaiya and son Townsend. He is also survived by his beloved older sister Dr. Margaret C. Heagarty of Bronx, New York. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his sister Mary Alice Burgan of Washington, DC. He cherished Mary Alice's children Harry and Margaret (and their father Bill) and treasured making one last trip to see them and their children after Mary Alice's passing.
A Celebration of Life will be held for John in Raleigh at a date and place to be announced shortly. Anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected] to be included in notifications when final arrangements are confirmed. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, we would like to keep the tradition of John's father alive, a country doctor who often accepted pies and knitted blankets from patients in place of payment, and simply request that you go do something kind and personal for someone in need, and hug your loved ones.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 16, 2019