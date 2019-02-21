|
|
John Paul Bell
March 28 1930 - February 14, 2019
Raleigh
On Thursday, February 14, 2019, John Paul Bell passed away at the age of 88. For the past year, John resided in assisted living at Elmcroft of Northridge, Raleigh, NC. John was preceded in death by his wife Ann. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth, his granddaughter Laura, grandson John, and great-grandson Graham. All live in Raleigh. John's full obituary is posted online at brownwynneeastmillbrook.com.
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019