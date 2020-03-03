|
John Paul Levitz
January 19, 1947 - February 28, 2020
Raleigh
John Paul Levitz, 73, of Raleigh (originally from Indiana, PA) passed away Friday afternoon at UNC Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the columbarium at the Adoration Chapel at Our Lady of Lourdes.
John happily spent his time fishing, camping and hunting with family and friends. He enjoyed the mountains and the beach and long motorcycle rides on nice days. He always looked forward to his annual fishing trip to Canada with his brother-in-law and the guys, as well as his summers spent at their campsite in Pineola. He was heavily involved with his grandkid's extracurricular activities and you would always be able to spot him in his Steelers attire.
John is survived by his loving wife and best friend Susan Levitz; daughters Amy Williams (Chuck) of Raleigh, Beth Hartmayer (Mike) of San Diego; son Shane Stevens of Angier; sister Patricia Craig (Ralph) of Indiana, PA; grandchildren, Devon Grady, Elle Williams and Sebastian Williams of Raleigh and Quinton Stevens of Angier; niece, Lisa Rend (Mark) and their children, Mitchell, Max and Madison. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Cecelia Levitz of Indiana, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s (https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor) and/or The (https://donate3.cancer.org).
Arrangements by Our Lady of Lourdes, Raleigh, https://ourladyoflourdescc.org/
