Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dover United Methodist Church
Dover, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Dover United Methodist Church
Dover, NC
John Percy Wetherington III

John Percy Wetherington III Obituary
John Percy Wetherington III

Dover

John Percy Wetherington III, 53, of Dover passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. John was a lifelong member of Dover United Methodist Church where he sang in the church choir. For the Town of Dover, he served as an Alderman as well as a member of the Dover Volunteer Fire Department.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Jannette Wetherington.

John is survived by his father, John Perry Wetherington Jr.; step mother, Rebecca S. Wetherington; sisters, Brooke Worthington and husband Glenn and Angela Wetherington; step brother, Marc Childs; niece, Caroline; nephews, Matthew, William and Andrew; special friends, Todd Mooring, Ron Davenport, Jr., Lee Moye, David Cutlip and Brian Cutlip.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Dover United

Methodist Church. Funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Dover United Methodist Church with Rev. Clint White officiating. Burial will be held following the funeral service at Westview Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome, memorials can be made to Dover United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Dover, NC 28526 or Dover Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 727, Dover, NC
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 28, 2019
