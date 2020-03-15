|
John Philip Odhiambo Obare (Junior)
Hickory
John Philip Odhiambo Obare (Junior) was born in Kisumu, Kenya on May 31, 1988 and passed away in Hickory, NC on March 10, 2020 at the age of 31.
He was raised mostly in Oyugis town in Kenya with his siblings, many cousins and other relatives. He moved to the United States in 2002 and had an extended adoptive family. We recognize and appreciate all of them.
Junior attended several primary schools including Narobi Academy, Makini School, St. Hannah's, and Sony Complex School. He attended Cardinal Gibbons High School, in Raleigh, NC, where he played American football, ran track, and graduated with honors. He attended North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Material Science Engineering and graduated with high honors.
At the time of his death, Junior was working at Advanced Hydrogen Power Technologies as a Material Science Engineer in Hickory, NC, where he was researching cutting-edge technologies in his field.
Junior will be remembered as a loving, humble, responsible, brilliant and joyful person who was also the calming presence in any room. He always strive to be helpful to his family members, friends, and coworkers.
Junior had a large, extended family, whose lives he had touched and who loved him dearly.
Mother: Joan Lucy Akoth Obare (Deceased), Mary Atieno Yongo (Step-mother), April Cantwell Holland (Adoptive mother)
Other Mother: Lois Ambasa (Mama Wa Kazi)
Father: Nathan Amba Obare (Deceased)
Siblings: Sophie, Akinyi, Edward (Guardian), Ochiengi, Otieno, Vera, Cisa (Ato) In-laws: Cristian Oprisanu, Christine Obare, Sarah Obare
Uncle to: Victor, Michael, Daniel, Joan, Nathan, Loisa, Ethan, Yoel, Lakin, Issak, Maddox Step-brother to: Paige and Keely Holland
Adoptive Grandparents: E. Neal and Elaine Cantwell
John will be laid to rest in Kenya. (Arrangements to be announced) In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or another charity of your choosing, in his name. We loved Junior very much and believe that he is now with his mother and father. May God be with them, bless them and may he rest in peace.
Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com
Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020