John Franklin Poteat



January 25, 1940-July 1, 2019



Chapel Hill



John Franklin Poteat died after a long illness on July 1, 2019. John was a long-time resident of Chapel Hill. He was the son of Roy Poteat and Adelaide Powell Poteat of Morganton, NC.



John was educated in the Morganton City Schools and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He worked at Memorial Hospital and UNC Medical School before retiring after 31 years of service. John was a member of the University Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder, Stephen Minister, and a Sunday School teacher.



John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert Poteat. He is survived by his wife Janet Graham Poteat, two sons John Franklin (Jay) Poteat II (Grace) and Mark Alan Poteat, of Chapel Hill. Also surviving are five grandchildren Max, Graham, Olivia, Kayden, and Davis, and sisters Adele Cornacchio and Rita Sisk.



A memorial service will be held at the University Presbyterian Church, Chapel Hill, NC on July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the University Presbyterian Church, PO Box 509 Chapel Hill NC 27514 or the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, UNC Medicine Development Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050 Chapel Hill NC 27514. Published in The News & Observer on July 4, 2019