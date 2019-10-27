|
John Henry Powell, Jr.
Raleigh
John Henry Powell, Jr. died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at WakeMed in Raleigh, NC at the age of 73. He was pre-deceased by his parents, John Henry and Eleanor McClung Powell. John was born in Suffolk, VA and graduated from Frederick Military Academy in Portsmouth, VA. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC. John worked for many years at the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh, before becoming an accomplished landscaper in the Raleigh area.
He is survived by three siblings: Eleanor (Jim) Darden of Richmond, VA, Jean (Frank) Bell of Bethany Beach, DE, and Paul H. Powell of Richmond, VA.
Burial will be private at Holly Lawn Cemetery in Suffolk, VA, and a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 2, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: National Office, 1355 Peachtree Street, NE, 6th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308 or Holland Christian Church, P. O. Box 7097, Suffolk, VA 23437. Arrangements are being handled by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Raleigh, N. C. and R. W.Baker in Suffolk, VA
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019