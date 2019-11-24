|
|
Reverend John Robert Moody
Fuquay-Varina
The Reverend John Robert Moody entered into eternal rest early Friday morning November 22nd, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Dillon County, South Carolina on December 20th, 1924 to the late Joseph and Sadie Moody.
After receiving his theological degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary he pastored churches in South Carolina and North Carolina; including Second Baptist church in St. Pauls, NC, Baptist Grove Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, NC and Green Level Baptist Church in Apex, NC. The passion of his life was to save souls for the Lord. In addition to his pastorates in his evangelist ministry he preached in over one hundred churches. The theme of his 35 years of ministry was "There's Room at the Cross for You."
Reverend Moody served on the U.S.S. Sederstrom during a tour of duty in the South Pacific and was honorable discharged form the United States Navy in 1945. He was also a lifelong member of the Macky Masonic lodge #77 in Dillon, SC.
Reverend Moody became a HAM radio operator in the 1960's and spent countless hours talking to his radio bubbies all over the world. Music was always an important part of his life and his was a talented guitarist. "Dixieland" music was a favorite.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Baptist Grove Baptist Church, 6140 Christian Light Road, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends at the Baptist Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Entombment will take place at a later date.
The family would like offer sincere thanks to the staff of Transitions LifeCare for the excellent and loving care provided. Many thanks to Rhonda, Sylvia, and Betsy for their loving care. Also, from Wake Med Home Health Care. Thank you Shelley, Tina and Johnny.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2019