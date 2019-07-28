|
John Richard Moore, Jr.
July 3, 1937 – July 25, 2019
Louisburg
John R. "Dick" Moore, Jr., died peacefully at home after a long, well fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born to Zena Bobbitt and John R. Moore, Sr. of Louisburg. Dick attended Edward Best High School, went to Louisburg College on a basketball scholarship and then on to Wake Forest College, earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.
Dick was married to the love of his life, Sonia Mattocks Moore. For 58 years they lived a life filled with faith and joy. Sonia was his rock and he was hers. Dick's career began with Colgate Palmolive and later with the Agricultural Stabilization, but his lifelong profession was in the Life Insurance Business. His life insurance career was nothing short of a legacy. His clients were in every part of North Carolina. He served them loyally, with a sincere and genuine heart. Dick served as President of the North Carolina Association of Life Underwriters and was a lifelong Million Dollar Round Table Member. His positive influence on others, his integrity and unwavering service to his clients and colleagues, and his dedication to his work can be attributed to the man he was. His imprint on the life insurance industry will never be forgotten.
Dick loved his community. Whether in Raleigh, New Bern or Louisburg, he gave unselfishly of his time and desire to help others. He was elected to the Wake County School Board in 1976 and for the next 8 years he paved the way for strong and effective schools.
Many who knew him in his youth will remember what a great basketball player he was. "Dickie", as he was known then, helped lead his high school team in winning multiple championships. He continued that tradition in college, playing for Louisburg and Wake Forest College. Dick was a leader on and off the court.
He loved playing golf and was fortunate to have played notable courses across the country and overseas. He shot a career best 72 at St. Andrews in Scotland. A feat most golfers would only dream of.
He especially cherished his time with family and friends aboard the family boat, "The Six Moore". Taking trips up and down the ICW to Hilton Head, Annapolis and Oriental, or most often, cruising the Trent River in New Bern, Dick was known as the "Commadore" on the water.
Dick was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Raleigh where he served as a deacon, youth Sunday school teacher, and on many committees throughout the years. His relationship with Christ was unwavering and his faith carried him through the trials and tribulations he faced in life.
He will be remembered and cherished for all he did for all of those who knew him. His wisdom, kindness, generosity, and leadership touched so many lives.
In addition to his wife, Sonia, Dick is survived by his four children. Marchelle Moore Flowers (Greg), John R. "Dickie" Moore, III (Kristen), Anthony Mattocks Moore (Karen), and Hudson Bobbitt Moore (Ansley), all of Raleigh, five grandchildren that he adored, Nicole Brianna Moore, John R. Moore IV, Grayson Redshaw Moore, Andrew Kenna Moore, and Nolan Robert Moore, and many other family members and friends.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and dedicated care Dick received from Debbie Grise and Emma Jean Hunt with Maxim Health Care, his doctors; Dr. Richard Murrow, Dr. Clair Larson, and Dr. Amy Fox, all of UNC Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at First Baptist Church, 99 North Salisbury St, Raleigh NC 27603. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Clothing Ministry or Food Truck Ministry of First Baptist Church, 99 North Salisbury St. Raleigh, NC 27603.
Funeral arrangements made by Strickland Funeral Home of Louisburg, NC, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019