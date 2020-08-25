1/1
John R. Morgan
John Richard Morgan

May 20, 1933 - August 22, 2020

Garner

John Richard Morgan, 87, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Nash County, he was the son of the late Richard Allan and Mary Ruth Murray Morgan.

Graveside service will be held at 11am, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, Middlesex, NC. Mr. Morgan will lie in state at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 3-7pm.

Survivors include his bride of 62 years, Sylvia Taylor Morgan; daughters, Melody Morton and husband, Jere, Melinda Lassiter and husband, Steve, Maria Barbour and husband, Moe, and Mary John Palmer and husband, Buff; grandchildren, J4 Morton and wife, Brooke, Jessi Cook and husband, Chris, Josh Lassiter and friend, Nikki, Morgan Jones and husband, Stuart, Shea Barbour, and Dylan Palmer; and 5 great granddaughters.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister Annie Ruth Morgan and two brothers, William C. and E. Carold Morgan.

The Morgan family would like to thank all of Poppy's kind and loving caregivers and encourages you to make time to spend with your family. Don't wait. Life is so precious.

All expressions of sympathy, including flowers, donations to a favorite charity, and cards are welcome.

Mrs. Morgan resides at 200 Minglewood Dr, c/o Cadence Senior Living Garner, NC 27529

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home

