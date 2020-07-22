John Marion Radford, Sr.



July 22, 1931 - July 19, 2020



Clayton



John Marion Radford Sr., 88 of Clayton, NC, joined his Lord and Savior late on July 19, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1931, to the late Margaret Elizabeth Radford Brown and David Richard Radford of Selma, NC. His father died when he was two years old, and he received Christian guidance from his late step-father Ossie C. Brown and his late grandfather John R. Radford. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Helen Radford Crocker, Yvonne Brown Davis and Brother David Wilson Radford Sr.



John is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 66 years, Addie Williamson Radford of Clayton, NC; daughters, Nancy Radford Frazier of Clayton, NC, Paula Radford Bowen and husband Craig of Goldsboro, NC, Barbie Radford Sloop and husband Bob of Indianlantic, FL and son, John M. Radford Jr./ Tina Richardson of Selma, NC. He also had six grandkids that he adored. William Radford Frazier and wife Melanie of Buies Creek, NC, John Robert Frazier, and fiancée, Ashley Owen of Norfork, VA. Robert F. Sloop IV and Mary Elizabeth Sloop of Indianlantic, FL, Bella Elizabeth Bowen, and Ava Marion Bowen of Goldsboro, NC. Also, surviving are brothers, Jessie C. (Billy) Brown and wife Pat of Morehead, NC, Charlie Howard Brown and wife, Nubia of Maryland and sisters Bettie Jo Brown Nutt of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Judy Brown Howell and husband Roy of Apex, NC and many nieces, nephews as well.



John was born in Selma and graduated from Selma High School in 1949. He served in the Korean War for three years, and upon his return, he received his B.S. in Science from NCSU and his Master of Education from ECU while teaching in Chicod, NC. John retired after 25 years of Marketing with Cargill Nutrena. He was on the Johnston County Board of Education for 15 years and was Chairman for 5. One of his most significant interests was education. He encouraged his children, grandchildren, and many others, the importance of education throughout life. His motto was: "Never stop learning!" John served two terms in the N.C. Legislature (House of Representatives) He was appointed by Gov. Jim Hunt to serve on the Dept. of Commerce seeking industry for N.C.



After retiring from Cargill, he started his own business in land development. He and his wife, Addie, spent leisure time at their Atlantic Beach house, traveling and cruising the world. They covered six of the seven continents as well as all 50 states.



John always put God first in his life and taught his children to do the same. He was active in church all of his life. He taught Sunday School to High schoolers and seniors; He was a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, sang in the choir, and helped in every aspect of the church including improvements and missionary work.



John loved his family and continually told others how they had blessed his life. We know that he did not want to leave us, but he promised to see us eternally in Heaven one day.



Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with the Dr. Randy Clipp, the Rev. Darryl Radford and the Rev. Radford Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 just prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church of Clayton, NC, 411 N. Fayetteville St / P.O. Box 35, 27520.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store