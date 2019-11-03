|
John Richard Rittelmeyer
Cary
John Richard Rittelmeyer, 63, of Cary, died October 28, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare, Raleigh, NC.
John was born in Jackson, MS, to Louis and Patricia Rittelmeyer, and raised in McLean, Virginia. He completed his undergraduate degree in psychology at Georgetown University, and law degree from the University of Mississippi. He clerked for Justice James Robertson, of the Mississippi Supreme Court, and was admitted to the US Supreme Court. He was in private practice with Hartzell and Whiteman, where he notably and successfully argued an appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, saving his client from the death penalty.
The parent of a child with severe developmental disabilities, John found himself drawn to disability issues and served on the board of directors for Carolina Legal Assistance for more than ten years. He was instrumental in transitioning North Carolina's federally-mandated Protection and Advocacy system (P&A) for people with disabilities out of state government and into Carolina Legal Assistance. John served as Director of Litigation of the new P&A, which was later renamed Disability Rights North Carolina, until his death. John was particularly proud of the class-action lawsuit that delayed the move of patients from Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh to Central Regional Hospital in Butner, NC, until all remaining safety issues at the new hospital were resolved. John was selected as Tar Heel of the Week in 2008 in recognition of these efforts.
John loved birdwatching, tomato gardening, camping, the Durham Bulls, and riding his motorcycle with Bud. He faced life and death with grace and humor, surrounded by those who loved him. He was devoted to his wife, Jennifer, and their daughters: writer Helen Andrews, of whom he was endlessly proud, and Martha, whose memory he cherished. John and Jennifer are grateful for the support of his family, his friends, especially his colleagues at Disability Rights; the Thursday "brew pub" crowd; and his best friend, Bill Schlosser.
John was preceded in death by his daughter, Martha. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his daughter Helen, (Tim); his brothers James,(Carol); Frederick, (Debra); Paul; Bill, (Young-Suk); Bob, (Doug); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will gather for a Celebration of Life on November 9, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Brown- Wynne Funeral Home, Cary, N.C.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Disability Rights North Carolina, disabilityrightsNC.org or to KidsTogetherPlayground, kidstogethercary.org
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 3, 2019