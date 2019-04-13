Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard Wait


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Richard Wait Obituary
John Richard Wait

November 28, 1924 — April 10, 2019

Pittsboro

John Wait died April 10, 2019, at his home in Fearrington Village, near Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He was 94 years old. He was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1924, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the middle son of Edgar F. Wait and Lulu (Meyer) Wait. He spent most of his childhood in Detroit, Michigan, where his father was an executive at Ford Motor Company. During his senior year of high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and he

spent his war years in India and Burma, serving as a weatherman for flights over "The Hump."

After the end of WWII, he graduated from Lehigh University in 1949, marrying Jane Nesbit Shoemaker on September 14, 1948, while still a student. Upon his graduation they moved to Detroit, Michigan, where John worked at both the Ford Motor Company and Burroughs Corporation. Upon retirement, they moved to Fearrington Village in 1984.

John was the kindest of men with an indomitable spirit and generous heart. He was very involved with Fearrington Village, serving as a founding member of the Stay Put organization, which later turned into Fearrington Cares, and is also reported to have coined the moniker for the Gathering Place. John was also a Master Gardener, a lover of birds, and a dedicated farm tour goer. He had a deep appreciation of humor and a love of a good quote. He will be missed greatly by many after a long and happy life.

John is survived by two daughters, Susan (Tom Gideon) of Whidbey Island, Washington, and Catherine (Kenneth Williams) of Granville, Ohio; grandchildren, Joan (Robert) Drew of Granville, Ohio, Eric (Shanna Grose) Gideon of Seattle, Washington, and Anne (Ely) Rau of Newark, Ohio; and, two great-grandchildren, May and Henry Drew. He is also survived by a brother, William Wait of Georgetown, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane of 65 years, brother Edgar, and his parents.

John's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to his wonderful in-home caregivers, especially Shawn, and the exemplary staff at UNC Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Hospice. A memorial will be held at a later date in Fearrington Village, with interment to follow at the family plot at the Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The Wait family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now