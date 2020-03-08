|
|
John Robert Cox III
Hillsborough
John Robert Cox III, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home in Hillsborough. Mr. Cox was born in Campbell Co., VA to Hazel Johnson and the late John Robert Cox.
John worked for Meldisco managing the shoe department for Kmart stores in NC for many years. He then went on to become a rural route mail carrier with the US Post Office in Chapel Hill. NC.
John loved his wife Cathy, and his family with all his heart. He had the kindest heart and never met a person that he didn't like. His stepfather Bill always said John was the best man he ever knew. Since retiring from the US Post Office, he enjoyed meeting people on Facebook and playing card and word games over the internet. Even developing friendships with people in other countries. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
In addition to his wife Cathy, John is survived by his mother and step-father Hazel and Bill Johnson, daughter, Victoria Leann Cox Cribb; brother, Gerald Benjamin Johnson and wife Karen; sister, Dreama Gail Laughon; and grandchildren, Joshua Wayne Cribb, Jacob Lee Cribb, Emily Kay Cribb.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 8th at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Mark Stephens.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in memory of John made to the following: Paws 4Ever - www.paws4ever.networkforgood.com or mail check to Paws4Ever 6311 Nicks Road Mebane, NC 27302. Sparkle Cat Rescue, Inc. - www.sparklecatrescue.org/donate or mail check to Sparkle Cat Rescue, Inc. 2779 S. Church St., Suite 164 Burlington, NC 27215.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020