John Robert "Jack" Ruegger
January 26, 1935 – February 21, 2020
Raleigh
John Robert "Jack" Ruegger ascended to Heaven during the early morning hours of February 21, 2020, as the last of the snow quietly descended to Earth.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jane Matthews Ruegger; son, Robert (Delana) Ruegger of Raleigh, and daughter Christina (Casey) Ditch of Anamosa, IA. He is survived by 6 grandchildren, Macki (David) Wilcox (Chicago), JC Ditch (Chicago), Marlee Reece (Florida), Gracie Ditch (Iowa), Megan Ruegger and Davis Ruegger (Raleigh). Chosen "sister" Linda Purnell and her adult children Brianne, Bethany, and Ben.
Jack was born in New York and grew up in foster care with the Oriez family in Patchogue, Long Island, New York. He was a multi-sport athlete and graduated from Patchogue High school in 1953. He graduated from Long Island A&T Junior College, where he was a 2 time All-American in track and once won 7 individual events in one meet. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1957 and was assigned to patrol a fire tower in Bertie County, where he met his future wife Mary Jane. Following his service in the Marines, Jack and Jane ventured back to New York for his training with IBM. This eventually led them to their current home in Raleigh.
Jack adopted Duke as his team in the 1970's and loved watching Duke basketball with the volume level high enough for neighbors to experience the game as well. Jack loved having a project and worked many years doing upholstery. He also had a talent for taking a trivial fact and turning it into a long story.
Because of his childhood, family was extremely important to him. Jack and Jane believed in helping others as much as possible. He cherished the time with his family, friends and neighbors.
In lieu of a traditional funeral, the family will host A Celebration of Life, at the residence from 2 to 5pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020