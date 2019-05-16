John Fredrick Roberts



October 12, 1928 - May 13, 2019



Raleigh



"To live in hearts we leave, is not to die." – Thomas Campbell



John Fredrick Roberts died peacefully on May 13, 2019 surrounded by his family.



He was born on October 12, 1928 to Fred and Annette Roberts. While in the Navy, John met the love of his life, Navy nurse Mary Jane Yount. John and Mary Jane were married and spent 66 years together.



John earned his PhD in Zoology from the University of Arizona. John spent the majority of his career in the Zoology department at NC State University. He was repeatedly awarded Outstanding Teacher and Outstanding Faculty Advisor, as well as being awarded the Alumni Distinguished Undergraduate Award. He began the first mitochondrial DNA lab at NCSU and conducted research with scientists across the nation. John was one of 4 inventors awarded a US Patent in 1999 for Antibodies That Selectively Bind Quardruplex Nucleic Acids. John loved teaching and working with students most of all.



John is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Annette Roberts, his sister, Elizabeth Wallick, and his son, David Roberts.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane Yount Roberts, and his daughters Cynthia Murphy, Susan Reynolds (Bob), and Jennifer Carnes. He also leaves 7 grandchildren to cherish his memory: Kristen Murphy, Lauren Martin, Zack Reynolds (Lisa), Jack Reynolds, David Reynolds, Matt Carnes, and Mary Elizabeth Carnes.



A memorial service will be held at Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church on May 25 at 11:00 with visitation immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church Columbarium Fund, 4900 Kaplan Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606.



The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and the Cremation Society of the Carolinas for their assistance during this time.