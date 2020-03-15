Home

John Romie Hicks

John Romie Hicks Obituary
John Romie Hicks

March 27, 1933 - March 13, 2020

Middlesex

John Romie Hicks, age 87, passed away at his home with his beautiful, loving wife, Hilda holding his hand.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Creech and all fourteen of his siblings.

Visitation will be Monday March 16, 2020 at Samaria Baptist Church from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Murray Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of sixty five years Hilda Bissette Hicks; son, Steve Hicks (Marie); daughters, Kathy Murray and Amy Upchurch (Randy); grandchildren, Laura Ayscue, Josh and Jacob Murray, Caleb Upchurch and Waylon Creech.

Online condolences may be made to www.springhopefh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020
