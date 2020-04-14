|
John Stuart Fletcher, II
Ocracoke
John Stuart Fletcher, II of Hyde County passed away at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020, following a blessedly brief battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Mincey Fletcher, his grandson, John Stuart Fletcher, III and his sister Carolista "Tootsie" Golden. He is survived by his sons John Dixon and Donald Hay Fletcher; Daughters-in-Law Dawn Delano & Susan Deluca Fletcher; his grandchildren, Charles Dixon and Madison Eleanor Fletcher; his brothers David and James Fletcher, and Mark and Dossey Pruden, and their families.
"Jock" (a nickname from his affinity for horses and steeplechase riding) was well known for his quick wit, sharp mind and giving heart. His love of people and his ability to talk to anyone made him a well-known and loved personality. When there was a charity to help or person in need, he was quick to make a donation or lend a hand.
The son of a Navy officer, he lived his early years in California, Washington DC, Annapolis MD, and Edenton NC. In 1957, he graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy where he proudly served as a Mounted Cadet and a Squad Leader.
After earning his Juris Doctor degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, he began his legal career in Greenville, NC with Frank Wooten in 1962. In addition to his law practice, he spent time creating what is now the Law Enforcement Training Program at Pitt Community College and served as an administrator and an instructor. He also taught in the School of Business at ECU and was an advisor to several service groups and the TKE fraternity. During his time in Greenville, he also earned his Juris Master degree from New York University. He supported all of his almae matres faithfully.
For his career and his love of travel, he took his family to Ottawa, Canada to become a Professor of Law at the University of Ottawa. He enjoyed his time there, made life-long friends and made numerous trips back to the country during his lifetime.
To fulfill his dream of "practicing law in a small town in Eastern North Carolina," he moved to his forever home in Hyde County, arriving in Swan Quarter in 1972. His love for the county and its' residents began immediately and he spent the next 48 years being a productive and giving member of the community. During his career, he served as County Attorney, County Commissioner, and Magistrate. One of his proudest contributions was his pro bono work for Social Services, where he worked on behalf of children and those who could not help themselves.
His contributions to the county may best be represented by the flood-control dike that was completed around the town of Swan Quarter. His work on the project began in Greenville in 1962, then started and stopped over the next 5 decades, until completion of the project in 2010. During that time he did research, negotiating, lobbying, funding, permitting and planning to help bring the project to fruition.
Being an attorney in a small town, he was always in tune with the community and did whatever was necessary to help others: meeting on their schedule, offering friendly advice, telling the inconvenient truth, driving a grain truck during picking season, or working out payment plans. Many times he received a bushel of oysters or a wooden duck decoy as payment for his services.
After building a vacation home on Ocracoke Island, he spent weekends, vacations and retirement there, roaming the beach and the island making friends, taking on causes and helping others. He spent weekends closing loans, writing wills and providing legal services to those who could not travel. He knew and loved the history of the island, its' families and the historic property deeds that included descriptions such as "the big cedar tree in Monk's garden."
A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George's Episcopal Church of Engelhard or Hyde County Emergency Services.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2020