|
|
John Daniel (Dan) Searcy
July 9, 1948- April 23, 2020
Cary
John Daniel (Dan) Searcy passed away suddenly at home on April 23rd.
Dan was born in Newton, NC on July 9, 1948 to Maureen McNulty Searcy and Jasper Searcy. His parents and his brother, Kenneth Searcy, predeceased him. He graduated from East Carolina University with a Masters Degree in Psychology and received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from North Carolina State University. From 1977 until 2002, Dan was the Director of the Johnston County Mental Health Center, headquartered in Smithfield, NC. One of his proudest accomplishments during his tenure was implementing programs to assist the mentally ill in finding meaningful jobs, in conjunction with Johnston Community College. An example of that focus was the development of a greenhouse program that offered engaging and fulfilling work to many. He also successfully worked to keep mental health patients within the community for treatment through the use of local inpatient hospitalization and many other supportive mental health services. One such program was Unity House, a psychosocial treatment center. After retiring as director, he returned as a clinical supervisor and consultant for more than 10 years. It gave him great joy to be able to continue to support the Center and the mental health community he had led for so many years.
He was married for 39 years to Ann Jones Searcy. He was the love of her life and she was his. They always loved travel – both locally and globally. They loved to spend time in the NC mountains and at the beaches of Emerald Isle. They especially enjoyed exploring new places and cultures in their retirement years. They also treasured the simple things: a leisurely breakfast together talking about the day to come or the news of the day, a hike in the woods or by the lake and an evening cocktail on their porch as they enjoyed the local birdlife. Dan was devoted to his stepson, David. In the early years, he spent many happy hours playing basketball and searching for the best baseball cards with David. In later years, they shared their mutual love of sports watching many games together, especially if NCSU was playing. In recent years, Dan rekindled his passion for reading and learning, constantly adding to his impressive collection of history books and attending many classes at the OLLI continuing education program at NC State University.
Sadly, Dan's life was cut short, but he enjoyed the days of his life to the fullest. His compassion, intelligence, wry humor and unflagging support will be remembered by many coworkers, friends and his beloved family. Surviving in addition to his wife, Ann, are his stepson David Whitley and his wife, Ubel Ortega Whitley and her daughters Shantelle and Gabby Batista of Andover, MA; brother Terry Searcy and his wife, Minda, of Harrisburg NC; nieces Jenna Searcy Thomas, Melia Searcy Whiteside, Anna Searcy, Maureen Searcy and their loving families; sister in law, Amy Jones Feinberg and her husband, Dan, of New York.
A joyful celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date due to current concerns regarding Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Food Bank of NC or Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at NCSU in Dan's memory. Condolences may be shared at Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020