Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Elm City United Methodist Church
1938 - 2020
John Sharpe Jr. Obituary
John L. Sharpe, Jr.

March 29, 1938 - January 29, 2020

Elm City

John Lloyd Sharpe, Jr., 81, of Elm City, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Funeral, Saturday, 11:00 AM, Elm City United Methodist Church. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be at Wilson Memorial Service, Friday, 5:30 - 7:00 PM.

He owned and operated J.L. Sharpe Farms and Sharpe Oil Company.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Lou Robbins Sharpe; daughters, Karen Scott (Jeff) and Robin Flinn (Steve) of Wilson; Dr. Ann Collins (Jeff) of Raleigh; five grandchildren..

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elm City United Methodist Church, PO Box 307, Elm City, NC 27822.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 31, 2020
