John M. Skinner
December 18, 1948 - July 30, 2020
Williamston
John M. Skinner, Attorney at Law, Dies at 71
John Manning Skinner of Williamston, N.C. died from complications due to COVID-19 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at University of North Carolina Healthcare System in Chapel Hill, N.C.
John was born December 18, 1948 in Williamston, N.C. to the late Tom Washington and Katherine Manning Skinner. Mr. Skinner was educated in the Martin County Public Schools, Williamston, N.C. and Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Va. He received his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Phi Beta Kappa; Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Columbia University, New York City; and Juris Doctorate (J.D.) at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) fraternity.
He served in the United States Naval Reserve as a medical corpsman during the Vietnam War. While in the U.S. Navy he taught organic chemistry. After serving in the Naval Reserve, he returned to Williamston and worked in the family business, W.I. Skinner Tobacco Company, Inc. until its closure in 1986.
John was married to Cathy Crockett Skinner in 1981. John and Cathy established the John M. Skinner Law Office in 1987 in Williamston, N.C. He continued to practice law until his death.
In the last ten years he developed a closer relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
John is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cathy, and two children, Courtney Crockett Parker of Charleston, S.C. and Thomas Savage Skinner of St. Petersburg, Fl.; two sisters Katherine Davis Skinner of Durham, N.C. and Margaret Skinner Covington (Bill) of Halifax, Va.; niece Katherine Covington Davis (Reed) of Charlottesville, Va. and nephew Edward Lovelace Covington (Laura) of Halifax, Va. and a sister-in-law Sally Crockett Quinn (John) of Norfolk, Va.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, Williamston, NC. The officiant will be the Rev. Joe Cooper. Funeral arrangements by Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, NC. Social distancing and wearing facial masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the North Carolina Nature Conservancy, 334 Blackwell St. Suite 300, Durham, N.C. 27701, or a charity of your choice
.
