Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
St. Mary's of The Angels Chapel at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
John Slobodzian


1932 - 2019
John Slobodzian Obituary
John Nicholas Slobodzian

December 1, 1932 - November 19, 2019

Raleigh

John Slobodzian passed away on November 19, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare. He is survived by Frances, his loving wife of 65 years, and six children, Chris, Nick, Joe, Veronica, Teresa, and Stefanie. "Gagu" will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren whom he cherished dearly, Sara, Kristen and Savannah.

The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Mary's of The Angels Chapel at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment will be at the church's Memorial Garden Columbarium. The family will then receive friends in the church's Founder's room.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the . Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2019
