John Allen Slocumb
July 31, 1944 - February 14, 2020
Raleigh
John Allen Slocumb, 75, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 with his wife Hazel by his side. John was born in Raleigh, NC to Laura Willard Allen and William Henry Slocumb, Sr. on July 31, 1944. After serving in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, he graduated from Campbell University and worked for the North Carolina Department of Revenue until his retirement in 1999.
Working with others brought John tremendous joy, whether volunteering to help the elderly with their taxes or teaching children how to tie a knot. An avid outdoorsman and Boy Scout leader, John enjoyed sharing his many talents to help young boys grow into outstanding young men. He received the Silver Beaver Award for outstanding distinguished service, an award bestowed only upon those not seeking it. He also faithfully served Christ the King Lutheran Church, where he helped design and cultivate the church grounds and served on the Property and Endowment Committees.
No matter what John did, he always stressed the need to do it right and to take pride in one's work. He practiced these values his entire life: playing football, serving his country, building a barn, planting flowers, fixing a car. He also enjoyed fishing with friends and family (although he rarely caught anything and the "big one" seemed to always get away). His passion for playing Dominoes and Rummikub with his friends at the beach was well known. John touched many lives and was loved by many. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife Hazel, his two sons John Allen Slocumb, Jr. of New York and William Stevens Slocumb of Raleigh, his grandchildren Zachary Allen Slocumb and Cameron Lee Slocumb, his brother William Henry Slocumb, Jr., his brother-in-law Luther Stevens Byrd, Jr., and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on February 22 at 2:00pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church located at 600 Walnut Street in Cary, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church or the JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh, NC 27606.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020