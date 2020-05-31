John Clay Smith



August 4, 1925 - May 20, 2020



Raleigh



John Clay Smith, 94, of Raleigh, NC, was called home by his Heavenly Father on May 20, 2020 and laid to rest on May 22, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Cemetary.



Mr. Smith was born on August 4, 1925 to the late Floyd Smith and Vella Sharpe Smith. He served in the United States Army in WW II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater as one of the first occupying forces. After leaving the Army, John, or"JC" as he was called, went to work for 38 years at Southern Bell as an engineer. It was there he met Melba Stott and were married in March of 1950. JC was an active member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh.



He was a wonderful husband to Melba, Dad to his daughter Robin and Poppy to his two grandchildren, Deans and Clay.



JC is survived by his wife of 70 years, Melba Stott Smith. He is also survived by his daughter, Robin Smith Hackney and son-in-law, Deans Hackney of Wilmington, NC, 2 grandchildren, Deans Hackney III, John Clay Hackney and many extended family members; and friends that he considered family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations go to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh, NC at Hayes Barton UMC, PO Box 6088, Raleigh, NC 27608-6088.



