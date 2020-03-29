|
John Thomas Stewart
June 21, 1946 - March 15, 2020
Chapel Hill
John passed away on March 15, 2020 after fighting leukemia since June 2016. He grew up in Winston-Salem, graduating from R. J. Reynolds High School (1964), Lees-McRae (1966), UNC-CH (1968) and NCCU School of Law (1975), winning the award for highest grade in Health Law.
He served in the US Naval Reserve 1970-1976, spending 2 years on active duty on the submarine tender the USS Hunley in Charleston, SC and Guam, in both the Public Affairs and Legal offices and won the Navy Achievement Medal. He then wisely settled in the Southern Part of Heaven in 1972 and served enthusiastically, along with Terry, as an usher for basketball games at the Dean E. Smith Center.
John loved practicing law in Chapel Hill for over 42 years and was a member of the ABA, the NC Bar Assn, and the Orange County Bar Assn, formerly serving as president. He enjoyed his beach house in Emerald Isle and doing extensive traveling. His favorite was Barbados to which he traveled many times.
He gladly and happily was an active member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, serving on and chairing various committees. He was a founding member of Residential Services Inc. and Life Plan Trust and won the ARC of NC Award for Volunteer of the Year 1983. He wrote extensively about the legal rights and services for people with developmental disabilities and their families. He presented numerous continuing legal education programs for special needs trusts and was responsible for the passage of the law recognizing them in NC. He co-authored and revised a book on special needs trusts available through the ARC.
He also served in various capacities as a member of Meridian Sertoma Club and had recently joined the Chapel Hill Investment Club.
He is survived by his wife, Terry, of 48 years as well as 3 children; Emily Stewart Rourke (Allan) of Mississauga, Canada, Robyn Stewart (Chris Garrett) and Travis Stewart of Hillsborough, NC; siblings Lyndell Stewart Becker (Dennis) Of Hartsville, SC, Phillip Stewart (Anna) of Morehead City, NC, 2 time stem cell donor Peter Stewart (Annette) of Lewisville, CO, brother-in-law Bill Brewster of Virginia Beach, VA, along with 5 granddaughters; Gracie, Amalie, Wylie Rourke; Addison and Amelia Merrill and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Grace Stewart and sister Marie Stewart Brewster.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Dr. James Coghill and the excellent, caring staff at the Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant Unit and Clinic at UNC for their continuing positive support and compassionate attitudes, who made navigating this difficult path easier. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to New Hope Presbyterian Church, Chapel Hill, NC or the Bone Marrow Transplant Program, NC Cancer Hospital: Oncology Administration Suite, 101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill NC 27515. We also encourage donations of blood and/or platelets at UNC Health Care Blood Donation Center or the American Red Cross.
A public memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020