ROCKY MOUNT - Papa John went home on Friday, May 24, 2019. John Bryan Stilley was born in Nash County, NC on January 15, 1925 to the late Henry Bryan Stilley and Rosa Hodges Stilley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margie Rae Lewis Stilley; and sisters, Grace S. Jackson and Amanda S. Gilikin.



John was a lifelong resident of Rocky Mount. He graduated from Rocky Mount High School and East Carolina Teachers College. During World War II, he left home at the age of 18 to serve in the U.S. Navy as a Gunners Mate and Coxswain aboard the LCI(G)-726, seeing combat throughout the Solomon Islands and the Philippines. He had foxhole time on Guadalcanal and was in the first wave to hit the beaches at Peleliu. He was awarded a commendation for bravery and heroism after diving into flaming waters at Vella Lavella to rescue his fellow sailors. Upon his return home from the war, he worked as a fireman on a coal fired steam locomotive before finishing high school and attending college. John married Margie Rae Lewis on March 18, 1951 and over their 61 years together, they raised three children, seven grandchildren, and many others. In 1960, he began work at Commercial Credit Corporation and for the next forty years, he worked in banking and financial services. He was recruited by Peoples Bank and Trust Company to build its consumer banking division and retired from there in 1987 as senior vice president. John enjoyed lifelong memberships in the Roanoke & Tar River Gun Club, the US Power Squadron, the ECTC Club, Rocky Mount Civitan Club, Corinthian Lodge No. 230, A.F. & A.M., the Rocky Mount Shrine Club, and the Elks Lodge. He was active in the North Carolina Bankers Association and the Consumer Bankers Association. Even though John had a successful business career, he will be remembered as an outstanding father, grandfather, and devoted husband. He shared his love of hunting and fishing with his grandchildren and taught them respect for all people and love of country. John was happiest at Harkers Island and at the helm of his boat, the High Cotton.



He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dale S. and William A. Pully of Raleigh, his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy S. and Stanley M. Lambert of Richmond, VA and his son and daughter-in-law, John Bryan Stilley, Jr. and Debbie M. Stilley of Enfield; grandchildren, William A. Pully, II (Gretchen) of Rocky Mount, James A. Pully (Meredith) of Raleigh, Robert D. Pully of Raleigh, Taylor M. Lambert of Richmond, VA, Peyton M. Lambert of Norfolk, VA, John Bryan Stilley, III (Sterling) of Raleigh, Kaitlyn S. Floyd (Alex) of Raleigh, and by his sister, Corrine S. Livesay and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 301 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father George Greer officiating. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends at Benvenue Country Club, 100 Southern Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



The Family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Nash General; Dr. Douglas Boyette, RN Letisha Richardson, and staff. The family extends a special thank you to Papa John's longtime caregiver and friend, Doretha Davis.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 301 South Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Nash General, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



